Nearly all Valley cities post big gains in sales taxes for June

Posted: Saturday, August 10, 2019 9:00 pm

Nearly all Valley cities post big gains in sales taxes for June By Rick Kelley, Staff writer Brownsville Herald

HARLINGEN — With one exception, the biggest cities in Cameron County all posted strong gains in sales tax reimbursements from the state this past week, ranging from 5 percent to nearly 10 percent across the board.

The exception was in La Feria, where sales tax reimbursements for June filings were down 5.96 percent. For the year, however, La Feria still is posting a strong 6.16 percent gain.

Harlingen, where May numbers were negative, posted a strong 5.31 percent gain for the month over the past June, and surged into positive numbers for the year, going up 0.31 percent.

Brownsville posted a gain of 9.41 percent for the month of June, a turnaround from a minus 4.55 percent for the previous month.

Other gainers were South Padre Island (up 9.34 percent), San Benito (up 8.39 percent), Rio Hondo (up 34.38 percent), Port Isabel (up 8.58 percent) and Los Fresnos (up 5.16 percent).

In Willacy County, the town of Lyford posted a phenomenal gain of 313.95 percent and Raymondville was up 3.48 percent.

All the larger cities in Hidalgo County posted sharp gains for the month of June.

Mercedes led the way at plus 19.69 percent, Pharr was up 15.46 percent, Edinburg had a strong 9.78 percent gain, Mission was up 6.77 percent, Weslaco was up 5.93 percent and McAllen posted a 5.69 percent increase.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced reimbursements of $876.8 million in local sales tax allocations for the month, 4 percent higher than August 2018. The allocations are based on sales made in June by businesses that report tax monthly and on sales made in April, May and June by quarterly filers.

 

rkelley@valleystar.com

Posted in on Saturday, August 10, 2019 9:00 pm.

