Nearly a dozen new cases of COVID-19 cases in Cameron County

Cameron County Public Health says there are 11 new cases of COVID-19. This includes seven people from Brownsville between the ages of 9 to 46 years old with four females and three males, including a nine year-old child.
Four of the seven were linked to two previously reported cases, while two are travel-related and one is community transmission.
Health officials say the other four cases include a 36 year-old and a 43 year-old men from Harlingen with one having reported travel and the other identified as community-transmission case.
A 66-year old woman from San Benito and 29 year-old man from Rio Hondo were also reported, both as community transmission cases. This brings the total to 37 cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County.
Cameron County continues to emphasize the importance of following prevention methods:
Practice physical distancing by keeping your distance 6 feet from others.
If you are sick, call your doctor and home isolate.
Do not go outside the home unless it is absolutely necessary.
Practice good hygiene practices for everyday prevention measures, including frequent handwashing.
Covering when coughing or sneezing.
Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
For information on coronavirus, please contact the Cameron County Coronavirus Hotline at (956) 247-3650,
Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or refer to the Cameron County Public Health website for more information and updates at http://www.cameroncounty.us/publichealth/index.php/coronavirus/.