Nearly a dozen new cases of COVID-19 cases in Cameron County

Cameron County Public Health says there are 11 new cases of COVID-19. This includes seven people from Brownsville between the ages of 9 to 46 years old with four females and three males, including a nine year-old child.

Four of the seven were linked to two previously reported cases, while two are travel-related and one is community transmission.

Health officials say the other four cases include a 36 year-old and a 43 year-old men from Harlingen with one having reported travel and the other identified as community-transmission case.

A 66-year old woman from San Benito and 29 year-old man from Rio Hondo were also reported, both as community transmission cases. This brings the total to 37 cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County.

Cameron County continues to emphasize the importance of following prevention methods:

 Practice physical distancing by keeping your distance 6 feet from others.

 If you are sick, call your doctor and home isolate.

 Do not go outside the home unless it is absolutely necessary.

 Practice good hygiene practices for everyday prevention measures, including frequent handwashing.

 Covering when coughing or sneezing.

 Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

For information on coronavirus, please contact the Cameron County Coronavirus Hotline at (956) 247-3650,

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or refer to the Cameron County Public Health website for more information and updates at http://www.cameroncounty.us/publichealth/index.php/coronavirus/.