Nat’l trails group convenes in Brownsville

Brownsville and the Lower Rio Grande Valley are getting more love from the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, a nonprofit organization based in Washington D.C. dedicated to creating a nationwide network of trails from former rail lines and connecting people in the process.

The group, founded in 1986, is holding a national board meeting here Oct. 2-3, bringing 15 board members plus staff to the Lower Rio Grande Valley, a place new to all of them except for Brownsville City Commissioner Rose Gowen, who joined the RTC board in 2016.

Gowen played a leading role in creation of the Lower Rio Grande Valley Active Transportation and Tourism Plan, lately rebranded as “Caracara Trails,” which envisions a 428-mile trail network linking 11 communities in the Lower Valley. The crested caracara is a type of falcon indigenous to South Texas and Mexico.

Caracara Trails is one of eight trail projects in the nation RTC has designated as a “TrailNation Project,” reserved for projects noteworthy for connecting people, creating healthier communities and social equity. According to the organization’s website, “TrailNation brings to life our vision of trails at the heart of healthy, thriving communities from coast to coast.”

Caracara Trails is the only TrailNation Project in Texas and one of two in the southern United States. The other is The Miami Loop in Florida.

The trail network is sponsored by the University of Texas School of Public Health and the Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation. It was featured in the spring/summer 2017 issue of RTC Magazine, and in late 2016, Keith Laughlin, RTC president at the time, visited Brownsville with other RTC members to show support for a local effort to make an eight-mile stretch of former Union Pacific line, dubbed the West Rail Trail, part of the Active Plan network.

Current RTC President Ryan Chao said a Brownsville meeting was long overdue, and that board members voiced an interest in seeing the project’s evolution in the Lower Valley first hand. Besides its geographical uniqueness — in deep South Texas, on the border in a poor region — Caracara Trails stands out in part because of the large number of municipal partners involved, and the fact that public and private entities are working together to support it, he said.

In addition to the UT School of Public Health and the Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation, the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council was an early supporter of the trail network.

The project has the added benefits of addressing the area’s chronic health problems by creating more opportunities for an active lifestyle, and giving greater access to the region’s natural assets, such as birds and waterways, which in turn helps creates eco-tourism and economic development opportunities, Chao said.

“The organization has really enjoyed being part of such an important project,” he said. “I think it’s quite impressive what’s been done here.”

The board’s itinerary includes a bus tour of six of the 11 communities in the plan, plus a short trail ride on Oct. 2. Besides Brownsville, Los Fresnos, Rancho Viejo, San Benito, Harlingen, Combes, Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Rio Hondo, Laguna Vista and Los Indios will all one day be linked by Caracara Trails.

Gowen said the project secured nearly $5 million last year to complete a leg connecting Brownsville and Los Fresnos via the Brownsville Historic Battlefield Trail, which will be extended north from where it ends now at F.M. 511. The project will break ground in early 2020, she said.

“That’s a big one,” Gowen said. “It is the first trail that will connect two cities in Cameron County.”

Caracara Trails has applied for another grant to create the next link: the Bahia Grande Trail connecting Los Fresnos to a new tourism center the county is building in Laguna Vista via a trail through the environmentally rich Bahia Grande estuary, she said.

“If we’re awarded that grant we will be able to begin the environmental and feasibility studies for that trail,” Gowen said. “We’re doing very well. I don’t think we’ve ever captured $5 million for the trail network in one calendar year, and we have a great start on another piece. ... I can tell you that funding is coming and we are being very aggressive about searching for future funding for linking cities.”

sclark@brownsvilleherald.com