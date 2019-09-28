Musk speaks at Boca Chica - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Musk speaks at Boca Chica

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, September 28, 2019 10:53 pm

Musk speaks at Boca Chica BY STEVE CLARK STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

Standing on a low stage set up in front of SpaceX's towering Mk1 Starship prototype at the company's Boca Chica Beach launch site Saturday night, SpaceX CEO and chief designer Elon Musk cleared up any doubts about his long-term plans for Boca Chica.

During a question and answer session with reporters following his highly detailed discussion of progress toward development of the Starship Mars spacecraft, he said construction of a third Starship prototype would begin soon at Boca Chica and that orbital flight of a Starship prototype could be achieved within six months. The Mk2 prototype is currently under construction in Florida. The Mk1 is expected to make its first non-orbital flight perhaps within the next two months, he said.

Also, in response to a question from the Herald, Musk said the odds are 50/50 that the first crewed flights to Mars will depart from Boca Chica. The other contender is SpaceX's Florida launch site. Regardless, it is "extremely likely" humans will fly to the Red Planet from Boca Chica, following successful non-crewed flights, in the near future, he said.

Musk's goal is to establish a sustainable city on Mars as quickly as possible. Read Tuesday's Herald for the complete story on Musk's Starship presentation.     

Posted in on Saturday, September 28, 2019 10:53 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]