Music fans can attend free Hallo Flute 2019 concerts

Just in time for Halloween, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Flautistas Ensemble will hold its annual Hallo Flute 2019 concert in Brownsville and Edinburg providing ghoulish tunes for all.

Some of the selections to be performed include “A Night on Bald Mountain,” and “Danse Macabre.”

The free concerts will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, at UTRGV Performing Arts Center at the Edinburg campus, and 7 p.m. Monday, at the TSC Performing Arts Center in Brownsville.

The 19 members of the UTRGV flute ensemble will be joined on stage by high school flutists and members of the UTRGV Guitar Ensembles.

“We are excited to present our annual holiday concert with music to match the season,” said Krista Jobson, associate professor of flute in the UTRGV College of Fine Arts, in a press release. “We invite the public to come to the concert dressed in costume.”

Candy will be handed out to people who attend the concerts. Prizes will also be handed out for the best costumes in the audience and on stage, Jobson said.

The first Hallo Concert was held nine years ago and Jobson has made this a UTRGV tradition with the support of local high school bands and directors, some of which are her former students.

“This is one of the many outreach events we host as the UTRGV School of Music,” Jobson said. “We are excited to welcome high school flutists to join us and get the experience of playing at UTRGV will the college flutists. We want it to be a really fun opportunity for them.”

The concert is part of the Patron of the Arts Performance and Membership series of the UTRGV School of Music.

For more information on the concert, contact the School of Music at (956) 882-7025.

