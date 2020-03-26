Murder suspects held on $1M bonds - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Murder suspects held on $1M bonds

Posted: Thursday, March 26, 2020 11:30 am

Murder suspects held on $1M bonds

Edinburg police arrested a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old on murder charges stemming from a Sunday shooting, according to jail records.

Tanner Charles Dickerson, 19, and Ryan Jet Rodriguez, 17, were booked into the Hidalgo County jail on Sunday just after 1 p.m.

On Monday, Edinburg police said they had two suspects in custody for a shooting that happened in the 1000 block of Esperanza Street.

Police responded to the location at around 11:04 a.m. after a 9-1-1 caller reported gunshots.

Authorities found an 18-year-old man dead on the ground.

His name has not been released.

Both suspects remained jailed on $1 million bonds, according to jail records.

