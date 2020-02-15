Murder convictions vacated for cartel members in ICE agent Jaime Zapata’s murder - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Murder convictions vacated for cartel members in ICE agent Jaime Zapata’s murder

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Related Documents

U.S. appeals court ruling

Posted: Saturday, February 15, 2020 10:09 pm

Murder convictions vacated for cartel members in ICE agent Jaime Zapata’s murder STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

Two Los Zetas cartel members convicted of murdering a federal agent in 2011 have had their murder convictions vacated and remanded to a lower court for limited re-sentencing, according to a ruling by the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

The ruling was made Jan. 21 regarding Jose Emanuel Garcia Sota, aka “Zafado,” and Jesus Ivan Quezada Pina, aka “Loco,” who were convicted of murdering Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Jaime Zapata in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, on Feb 15, 2011.

A federal jury convicted the men of four counts for the attack in 2017, including murder of a federal officer.

A Los Zetas hit squad attacked Zapata along with agent Victor Avila on Highway 57 while trying to steal vehicles, according to the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors introduced evidence at trial that showed investigators recovered 90 shell casings at the scene.

The murder of the federal agent in Mexico, who was from Brownsville, came during the violent height of Los Zetas.

The men received life sentences in prison for the brazen killing.

Posted in on Saturday, February 15, 2020 10:09 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]