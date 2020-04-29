Murder conviction remanded back to trial court

The latest appeal in the case of a Primera man sentenced to 40 years for the 2016 murder of Jose Filiberto Casillas has been ordered back to the trial court to determine whether the man is eligible for a new trial.

Gregorio Ramirez, 37, was convicted of one count of murder and one count of arson in the February 2016 death of Jose Filiberto Casillas, 33, of Houston, who Ramirez allegedly shot inside his pickup truck in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel at 4317 S. Expressway 77 in Harlingen.

An opinion issued by the 13th Court of Appeals in 2018 stated that Ramirez’s girlfriend Mayra Camero led officers to the victim’s body in a canal. He was arrested alongside two other suspects, according to reports published at the time of Casillas’s death.

Ramirez was convicted and sentenced to 40 years for the murder charge and 20 years for the arson charge, to run concurrently, by Judge Juan A. Magallanes of the 357th state District Court.

An order issued by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals (CCA) on Wednesday asked the court to develop a missing piece of the record in which the trial court’s findings of fact as to one of the defense’s pre-trial motions to suppress were missing.

The motion allegedly intended to suppress video statements made pursuant to what Ramirez argued was an illegal, warrantless arrest, as he gave statements to officers after voluntarily accompanying them. Two search warrants issued using a template were filled out with the wrong charge, according to court records. The 13th Court of Appeals ruled that only the second was defective.

In its order, the CCA ordered the 357th state District Court to respond to Ramirez’s claims and determine whether a hearing should be held on the matter.

Ramirez testified in his defense at trial and stated that after an evening of driving, he attempted to drop the victim off at the hotel where he was staying.

An ensuing altercation caused Ramirez to shoot Casillas. In a panic, he and Camero then devised a plan to get rid of the victim’s body and to burn his truck, which officers later discovered in a canal, according to the man’s testimony.

Ramirez’ argued his counsel failed to interview or obtain a statement from Camero to support his claim that he acted in self-defense, as well as a jury instruction on defense of a person.

