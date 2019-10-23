Murals Without Border contest winners announced - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Murals Without Border contest winners announced

Posted: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 11:06 am

Murals Without Border contest winners announced Staff report Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Beautification Committee announced the winners of the Murals Without Borders community-wide contest where artists were tasked with creating designs that symbolize the unity of the Brownsville-Matamoros area.

The selection committee was looking to see which artists captured the bi-national, bi-cultural celebration of the two border cities.

The winners are:

  • Marisa Latigo is a freelance photographer and designer from Matamoros who specializes in the Japanese style of Manga.
  • Marcelina Gonzales received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Texas at Brownsville. His work has been on display throughout the U.S., Canada, Hungary, Germany, and Dubai.
  • Robert Ruiz is a Brownsville native who received a Bachelor in Fine Arts from the University of Texas at San Antonio. He is currently a Master of Fine Arts candidate at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
  • Santos Villarreal is a native of Matamoros who has taught graphic design at the Universidad de Ingenierias y Ciencias Del Noreste in his hometown.

Each artist will each receive $1,500 plus supplies, funded by the Brownsville Beautification Committee. The winning artists will work with the City of Brownsville to determine where the murals will eventually be displayed and completed.

Posted in on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 11:06 am.

