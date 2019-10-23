Murals Without Border contest winners announced

The Brownsville Beautification Committee announced the winners of the Murals Without Borders community-wide contest where artists were tasked with creating designs that symbolize the unity of the Brownsville-Matamoros area.

The selection committee was looking to see which artists captured the bi-national, bi-cultural celebration of the two border cities.

The winners are:

Marisa Latigo is a freelance photographer and designer from Matamoros who specializes in the Japanese style of Manga.

Marcelina Gonzales received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Texas at Brownsville. His work has been on display throughout the U.S., Canada, Hungary, Germany, and Dubai.

Robert Ruiz is a Brownsville native who received a Bachelor in Fine Arts from the University of Texas at San Antonio. He is currently a Master of Fine Arts candidate at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Santos Villarreal is a native of Matamoros who has taught graphic design at the Universidad de Ingenierias y Ciencias Del Noreste in his hometown.

Each artist will each receive $1,500 plus supplies, funded by the Brownsville Beautification Committee. The winning artists will work with the City of Brownsville to determine where the murals will eventually be displayed and completed.