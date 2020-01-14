Mr. Amigo to be named

The 2019 Mr. Amigo will be announced at noon Wednesday at the Central Plaza located inside the ITEC Center of Texas Southmost College in Brownsville.

The center is located at 301 Mexico Blvd.

The selection process is initiated annually by the president of the Mr. Amigo Association and a selection committee of four past presidents. The committee seeks to designate someone who promotes the improvement of the quality of life for Hispanics and who also serves as a role model for the community, according to the official website for the Mr. Amigo Association.

The recipient must also be a Mexican citizen who has contributed to the friendship and understanding of the United States and Mexico, and has excelled in their profession, exemplifying the highest standards in their personal and professional life.

“We are very excited because we are unveiling who is Mr. Amigo 2019,” said Graciela Salazar, vice president and spokeswoman for Mr. Amigo Association. “It is very important for the community to still be a part of this because we do this for them. We want for people outside of Brownsville to know that Brownsville and Matamoros exist and we want to do great things for the community so they can have a good time and feel proud to be living in Brownsville.”

Sponsors for the event are the Consulado de México en Brownsville, Texas Southmost College, Brownsville Public Utilities Board and the City of Brownsville.

In previous years, celebrities recognized as Mr. Amigo have included Cantinflas, Vicente Fernandez, Jose Jose, Juan Gabriel, Angelica Maria, Lucha Villa, Veronica Castro, Lolita Ayala, Pedro Fernandez and many others.

The Mr. Amigo Association started in the early 1960s when a small group of the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce leaders gathered to discuss a method of developing and implementing a project that would promote relations between the United States and Mexico. This method would also publicize the international way of life in the border cities of Brownsville and Matamoros, the official website reads.

