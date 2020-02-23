Mr. Amigo Julio Cesar Chavez will be at public events - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Mr. Amigo Julio Cesar Chavez will be at public events

Posted: Sunday, February 23, 2020 7:30 pm

Mr. Amigo Julio Cesar Chavez will be at public events By Nubia Reyna Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The Mr. Amigo Association said Mr. Amigo 2019 Julio Cesar Chavez will be present at the Hands Across the Border event on Friday, the Grand International Parade on Saturday and the Walk of Fame event at Linear Park during the same day, all free and open to the public.

Reports circulating on Facebook stated that Mr. Amigo would only be part of the President’s Costume Ball on Friday night which costs $100 per seat.

“There couldn’t be an event at the bridge without a Mr. Amigo,” Graciela Salazar, vice president of Mr. Amigo Association, said referring to the Hands Across the Border.

“Mr. Amigo doesn’t get paid. He comes for free and we pay for his expenses,” Salazar said. “So he doesn’t come here to work or sing, in case he is a singer.”

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com

