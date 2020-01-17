Mr. Amigo Association to host Taste of La Frontera

The Mr. Amigo Association will host the yearly Taste of La Frontera at 6 p.m. Monday at the Brownsville Event Center where the community can enjoy regional cuisine from restaurants on the border, music, beverages and entertainment for all ages.

The event is a fundraiser that helps with the Mr. Amigo festivities and participating restaurants are Tortilleria Monterrey, Chili’s, Pollo Palenque, Shenannigans, Cobbleheads, Sky Sports Bar & Lounge, Disco de Oro, 100% Natural, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, El Piquin, Chicken Run, Rudy’s, Antonios, El Ultimo Taco, Anitas Gourmet, Mi Pueblito, Vermillion, Tropical Smoothie, Russos, El Amigo Seafood, Cheddar’s, Taco Palenque, La Jaiba, Brownsville Beer-Fest, Panaderia El Camino, A&P Grocers, Chick-Fil-A, Mariscos Lauro Villar, Buffalo Totts, La Villa Taqueria, Camperos Grill & Bar and Los Trevi.

“ This is an event that I would love to make bigger; it is really fun for the family,” Sergio Salazar, organizer with Mr. Amigo Association, said. “I would like to invite the community to attend because this is a unique event that we have here in Brownsville and we like to support local restaurants that have been here for many years. Also, there will be new restaurants that want to support Mr. Amigo.”

Tickets are on sale for $35 at Los Trevi Drive Thru, Ultimo Taco, Mi Pueblito, with any Mr. Amigo Board Member or online on Facebook at “Taste of La Frontera” event.

For more information visit mramigo.com/events.

The Mr. Amigo Association is the one in charge of the selection process for the yearly Mr. Amigo. The committee seeks to designate an individual who promotes the improvement of the quality of life in the Hispanic Community and who also serves as a role model.

This year’s recipient is world-champion and boxer Julio Cesar Chavez. Chavez was announced as Mr. Amigo 2019 at the Unveiling Ceremony on Thursday.

The Mr. Amigo must be a Mexican citizen who has contributed to the friendship and understanding of the United States and Mexico. They participate in several events such as “El Saludo Binacional” or “Hands Across the Border” at the Gateway International Bridge where sister city Matamoros also participates and at the Charro Days Parade.

