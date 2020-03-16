Moving tribute: Vietnam Traveling Wall makes stop in Mission - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Moving tribute: Vietnam Traveling Wall makes stop in Mission

Posted: Monday, March 16, 2020 10:00 am

Moving tribute: Vietnam Traveling Wall makes stop in Mission

The American Veterans Traveling Tribute visited Mission through Sunday with the Vietnam Traveling Wall.

The wall was displayed outside the Mission Event Center, 200 N. Shary Road.

The mission of the project is to travel the nation to honor, respect, and remember men and women who served, and to pay specific tribute to those who gave all in that service.

The AVTT Vietnam Traveling Wall is an 80 percent scale version of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. Across its 360-foot length, the wall contains every single name etched on the original.

At its apex, the memorial is an impressive eight-feet tall. The wall will be on display for viewing 24 hours a day at the Mission Event Center.

