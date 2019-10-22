Moving Forward: Mendez addresses plans in State of the City - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Moving Forward: Mendez addresses plans in State of the City

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 22, 2019 9:00 pm

Moving Forward: Mendez addresses plans in State of the City By Nubia Reyna Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

More than 300 people attended the sold out State of the City address by Mayor Trey Mendez Tuesday at the Brownsville Events Center where he talked about the priorities for moving the city forward and highlighted the achievements of the past year.

Brownsville, the largest city in the Rio Grande Valley and the second most historic in Texas, had major improvements in the fiscal year 2019, according to a video presented at the event.

The improvements include the transformation and reactivation of 14th street downtown plaza, the opening of the Brownsville Performing Arts Academy, the Central Historic District becoming a designated National Register Historic District by the National Park Service, the 27 new businesses that opened in the downtown area, the Inclusion Caboose at Linear Park, the E-Bridge center for business and commercialization, among many more shown in the video.

“I want Brownsville to be a designation city, I want it to be vibrant, I want it to be innovative, I want it to draw people from outside but I also want it to be a place where students and younger people who leave want to come back and a city that people who live here are proud of,” Mendez said at the press conference after the event. “We have all the pieces in place, we have the administration, we have the commission and it’s really exciting knowing how quickly we are moving, and I see it, and the energy is there, so it’s great.”

During the event, Mendez addressed one of the main goals he set during his campaign and said the City is investing $450,000 on a code revision process that will change the way Brownsville does business and encourages the development that makes the community different.

“During the campaign, and I know that the other commissioners that are here have heard this so many times, and we’ve heard this throughout the Valley: ‘it’s so difficult to open a business in Brownsville,’ ‘if only the codes were easier,’ ‘if only they would listen to me,’ ‘if only there was a streamlined process,’ ‘if only it was digital,’ ‘if only’,” Mendez said to the audience. “Guess what? We are spending $450,000, and probably more, to make that ‘if only’ a reality and it’s coming, it’s going to take a little bit of time but we’re going to get those codes reworded, we’re going to get those ordinances fixed; Brownsville is open for business.”

Mendez, who was interrupted several times by applause and cheers of the audience, also mentioned a Master Plan to remodel the Gladys Porter Zoo. The mayor said the zoo needs to be one of the focus points for the city because it attracts thousands of people.

“I strongly believe that one of our many gems, without a doubt, is the Gladys Porter Zoo, and I believe in investing in the things that make us unique; the zoo overwhelmingly is one of them,” he said. “The zoo needs a little bit of help and that’s one of the many things on my list; the zoo brings thousands of people throughout the region … I believe that the zoo needs to be one of our focus points … by continuing to invest in the zoo we’re going to get not only that return but also the community engagement that we need.”

The city has a balanced budget of $153,656,244 for the fiscal year 2020 that includes $40.8 million in capital improvements, such as $10.7 million on streets, $14 million on facilities improvements, $3.5 on emergency vehicles and $7.2 million on drainage improvements, according to the flyer given to attendees of the event.

Mendez said the best thing a community member can do to help the city move forward is ask the commission to focus on the positive and look at the good things happening.

“We move faster if we move together,” Mendez said.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 9:00 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]