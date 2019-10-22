Moving Forward: Mendez addresses plans in State of the City

More than 300 people attended the sold out State of the City address by Mayor Trey Mendez Tuesday at the Brownsville Events Center where he talked about the priorities for moving the city forward and highlighted the achievements of the past year.

Brownsville, the largest city in the Rio Grande Valley and the second most historic in Texas, had major improvements in the fiscal year 2019, according to a video presented at the event.

The improvements include the transformation and reactivation of 14th street downtown plaza, the opening of the Brownsville Performing Arts Academy, the Central Historic District becoming a designated National Register Historic District by the National Park Service, the 27 new businesses that opened in the downtown area, the Inclusion Caboose at Linear Park, the E-Bridge center for business and commercialization, among many more shown in the video.

“I want Brownsville to be a designation city, I want it to be vibrant, I want it to be innovative, I want it to draw people from outside but I also want it to be a place where students and younger people who leave want to come back and a city that people who live here are proud of,” Mendez said at the press conference after the event. “We have all the pieces in place, we have the administration, we have the commission and it’s really exciting knowing how quickly we are moving, and I see it, and the energy is there, so it’s great.”

During the event, Mendez addressed one of the main goals he set during his campaign and said the City is investing $450,000 on a code revision process that will change the way Brownsville does business and encourages the development that makes the community different.

“During the campaign, and I know that the other commissioners that are here have heard this so many times, and we’ve heard this throughout the Valley: ‘it’s so difficult to open a business in Brownsville,’ ‘if only the codes were easier,’ ‘if only they would listen to me,’ ‘if only there was a streamlined process,’ ‘if only it was digital,’ ‘if only’,” Mendez said to the audience. “Guess what? We are spending $450,000, and probably more, to make that ‘if only’ a reality and it’s coming, it’s going to take a little bit of time but we’re going to get those codes reworded, we’re going to get those ordinances fixed; Brownsville is open for business.”

Mendez, who was interrupted several times by applause and cheers of the audience, also mentioned a Master Plan to remodel the Gladys Porter Zoo. The mayor said the zoo needs to be one of the focus points for the city because it attracts thousands of people.

“I strongly believe that one of our many gems, without a doubt, is the Gladys Porter Zoo, and I believe in investing in the things that make us unique; the zoo overwhelmingly is one of them,” he said. “The zoo needs a little bit of help and that’s one of the many things on my list; the zoo brings thousands of people throughout the region … I believe that the zoo needs to be one of our focus points … by continuing to invest in the zoo we’re going to get not only that return but also the community engagement that we need.”

The city has a balanced budget of $153,656,244 for the fiscal year 2020 that includes $40.8 million in capital improvements, such as $10.7 million on streets, $14 million on facilities improvements, $3.5 on emergency vehicles and $7.2 million on drainage improvements, according to the flyer given to attendees of the event.

Mendez said the best thing a community member can do to help the city move forward is ask the commission to focus on the positive and look at the good things happening.

“We move faster if we move together,” Mendez said.

