Motorcyclist given 11 year sentence for killing Port Isabel woman

Motorcyclist given 11 year sentence for killing Port Isabel woman

Posted: Monday, September 30, 2019 11:47 am

Motorcyclist given 11 year sentence for killing Port Isabel woman By Diana Eva Maldonado, Staff writer Brownsville Herald

A Cameron County jury decided a motorcyclist who struck and killed a Port Isabel woman during a Spring Break accident will spend 11 years in prison for the crime.

The jury began a second day of deliberations Monday morning in the punishment trial of Ronnie Huerta. The Mercedes man pleaded guilty earlier this year to a manslaughter charge.

Huerta faced two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 for the death of Elizabeth Sweeten, who was crossing Highway 100 on March 4, 2018, when she was struck by Huerta’s motorcycle. She died at the scene and he was critically injured. Huerta is now confined to a wheelchair.

On Friday, his 15-year-old sister Sabrina Cantu, testified that Huerta did not want to live when he woke up from a coma and didn’t remember the accident.

Martha McClain testified of her lifelong friendship with Sweeten that began more than 40 years ago. She described her as an intelligent, compassionate and caring woman.

Defense attorneys were hoping Huerta would be given probation because he is bound to the wheelchair for the rest of his life, but prosecutors were seeking a 15-year sentence.

dmaldonado@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Monday, September 30, 2019 11:47 am.

