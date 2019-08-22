Mother of 7 given 12.5 years for trafficking meth

A Texas woman asked for leniency from a Brownsville federal judge just before he ruled to sentence her to 12 and a half years in prison for smuggling methamphetamine across the U.S.-Mexico border half a dozen times.

Jackeline Hortencia Ramirez, a 34-year-old woman from Waco, told U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. she is a mother of seven children, the youngest of which is 4 years old.

Rodriguez handed down the sentence on Thursday.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas, Ramirez was arrested on June 26, 2018, when she drove across a U.S. international bridge in Brownsville with two of her young children inside a Nissan Maxima.

During an inspection of the vehicle, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered nearly 12 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the sedan.

After her arrest federal investigators determined Ramirez made five previous trips to Waco and Houston to deliver narcotics and then returned to Matamoros to deliver the drug proceeds. They say Ramirez was paid between $4,000 to $6,000 for each trip.

The USAO says Ramirez pleaded guilty in October 2018 to possession with intent to distribute the meth.

In sentencing her to 150 months in federal prison, the court considered the number of trips Ramirez made to deliver the drugs, the damage methamphetamine has caused on both sides of the Rio Grande and the amount of money she was paid as a courier.

Ramirez has been in custody since her arrest last summer and will remain in custody until she is transferred to a federal prison.

dmaldonado@brownsvilleherald.com