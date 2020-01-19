Most-tenured police officer retires after 43 years of service

Last Thursday night, Brownsville Police Department Lt. Oscar Maldonado put on his blue uniform and got into his police vehicle for the very last time after 43 years of service.

Maldonado, who is the officer with the most tenure since he started in 1977, said he is excited for the new things to come but that he will greatly miss his job. He will officially retire in February.

“I love my job and I have a lot of close friends and acquaintances that I will be missing. I put in 43 years already in the City of Brownsville; first as an EMT and then as a police officer,” he said in an interview at his house sitting next to his wife, Josie, who was trying to hold back the tears. “Now I can retire and enjoy my life with my wife, kids and grandkids.”

The police officer said that he has so many memories of when he was on duty, but the one that stands out the most is the collapse of La Tienda Amigo downtown where more than 10 people were killed. He said the thing he will miss the most about working is helping those in need and making sure they’re OK.

“The building collapsed into the streets, people around in the cars were also killed,” he said. “When I got there from East Jefferson Street all the way down to the Gateway Bridge it was nothing but emergency vehicles, law enforcement, ambulances; the whole street full of law enforcement officials.”

Maldonado said he has big plans for the future including traveling to Disney World and Europe. He said he is happy to spend more time with his kids.

“I would like to take my kids and grandkids to Disney in Florida and kind of explore that,” he said. “ After that we will go traveling, sightseeing and all that, we would like to go up the East Coast and of course the West Coast and then go to Europe and see the sights over there and also going to cruises.”

Josie said she is very happy that he is finally joining her in retirement. She retired a year ago and is happy to enter the “third phase” of their lives.

“This is the third phase of our life and we are going to be very happy,” she said. “This is the time to enjoy each other even more; after 43 years I still love him, I love him very much and he knows it.”

