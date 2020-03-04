Morning fire strikes Harlingen taqueria

HARLINGEN – A taqueria on Ed Carey Drive caught fire Wednesday morning.

The Harlingen Fire Department has called to Easy to Go Tacos at 216 Ed Carey Dr. around 9 a.m.

Irma Garza, the public information officer for the City of Harlingen, said the restaurant was closed at the time of the blaze.

“There is some damage and cruisers are still on the scene but no one was injured,” Garza said.

Motorist called 9-1-1 after seeing smoke come out of the restaurant. A closeup of the buildings air conditioning unit showed visible signs of black smoke.

Garza said fire officials closed the Ed Carey entrance to Lowe’s.

“The side street is still closed while the fire personnel are there, the water hoses are still there. People will have to go around,” she said.

ecavazos@valleystar.com