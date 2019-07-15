More SpaceX testing planned - Brownsville Herald: Local News

More SpaceX testing planned

Posted: Monday, July 15, 2019 10:13 am

BROWNSVILLE — SpaceX is preparing for another round of testing at its Boca Chica Beach Launch Site.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced he has ordered the temporary closure of State Highway 4 from Oklahoma Avenue to Boca Chica Beach.

The closure is scheduled for Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. or in the alternative, on Thursday, according to a press release.

SpaceX and law enforcement authorities will be coordinating to ensure that no individuals or vehicles are allowed access to those areas during the posted times of day. Individuals who provide proof of residence between the two checkpoints will be allowed to proceed through the soft checkpoint and access to their homes during testing.

Access beyond the hard checkpoint to the beach will not be permitted during the temporary closures.

