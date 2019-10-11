Monument to commemorate Jimmy Gonzalez - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Monument to commemorate Jimmy Gonzalez

Posted: Friday, October 11, 2019 8:15 am

Monument to commemorate Jimmy Gonzalez Staff Report Brownsville Herald

A commemorative monument recognizing the life and legacy of Tejano legend Jimmy Gonzalez will be unveiled in a public ceremony at 5 p.m. Saturday at Buena Vista Burial Park in Brownsville.

Gonzalez, a Brownsville native and front man for Tejano band Grupo Mazz, passed away in June 2018 at a hospital in San Antonio due to complications from diabetes.

The family began planning the monument soon after his death and it has taken since September 2018 to complete the monument, the funeral home said.

Tim Morris, the monument’s creative designer, will attend the ceremony, as will a radio executive from San Antonio who will speak on Gonzalez’s life and legacy.

Mazz won the Latin Grammy for Best Tejano Album from 2001 to 2004 and again in 2009.

The public is invited to the ceremony.

