Modern Day Re-Enactment: IWA pays tribute to Virgin of Guadalupe

The younger students at Incarnate Word Academy paid tribute Thursday morning to the patron saint of the Americas on the Feast Day of Our Virgin of Guadalupe.

First-, second- and third-grade students performed a play recounting the story of the virgin’s apparition to the peasant Juan Diego in 1531 on a hillside in what is modern-day Mexico City.

But first, students, teachers, parents and school administrators assembled in the IWA courtyard around a depiction of the virgin for a procession around the school complete with the distinctive drumbeat that accompanies matachine dancers. Dancers dressed as native Americans shook their maracas as the procession moved toward the gymnasium.

There, Father Kevin Collins OMI, pastor of San Eugenio de Mazenod Catholic Church, presided over Mass, during which the students presented their play.

Juan Diego sees the virgin and three times returns to the bishop in Mexico City to present his mantle. On the third try, according to Catholic teaching, flowers poured onto the floor leaving the virgen’s imprint, which the bishop immediately venerated. Hundreds of workers appeared and built a church, the modern-day version of which stands today on the same site in the main square in Mexico City.

“The children love to act and this brings awareness of Mary to the community,” second and third-grade teacher Alicia Guerra said. She and first grade teacher Sofia Guerra organized the play.

“This is a very special day for Catholics and the community in general,” IWA president Edward Camarillo said. “This is the first time in a very long time we’ve had a procession around the school. A lot of folks, a lot of people were involved. The play coincides with what they’re learning in the classroom.”

Second-grader Carlos Alvarez, who played Juan Diego, said his favorite part of the story was “when Juan Diego gets to meet the Virgin Mary.”

Jessica Vasquez, a third-grader who played the Virgin Mary, said her favorite part was when Mary sends Juan Diego to see the bishop the last time with the flowers.

Fatima Flores, a second-grader, said she loved being a matachine.

Collins said he particularly enjoyed performing this Mass because it involved children.

“I enjoy being with children,” he said after the Mass. “I love their enthusiasm, their response, their spirit. They have a willingness to participate.”

glong@brownsvilleherald.com