Mobile home: Holiday cottages trucked to Dean Porter Park

Holiday Village’s colorful miniature cottages began their two-day migration from a warehouse at the airport to Dean Porter Park Monday morning, no doubt turning a few motorists’ heads along the route.

It’s the 10th year for Brownsville’s popular annual holiday display, founded by city resident Mellena Conner, who got the idea after reading a magazine article on a similar attraction in Ogden, Utah. Holiday Village in Brownsville started in 2010 with 10 cottages and is now up to 33.

Two of this year’s cottages are new: a toy representation of Brownsville’s old Mercy Hospital, and the North Pole Barbiere, a tiny barber shop formerly the H-E-B Holiday Mart. Two others, the Home Sweet Home cottage and the Village Accountants cottage, have been remodeled.

“We like to spruce them up every couple of years,” said Jeanne Hughston, head of publicity for Holiday Village.

Other cottages include the Historic Stillman House, Santa’s Hunting & Fishing Lodge, Village Bank, Historic Immaculate Conception Cathedral, Gingerbread Bakery and Town Center.

The display will officially open with a 7 p.m. lighting ceremony on Nov. 25 and continue through Jan. 1. Krispy Kreme will hand out free doughnuts to the first 1,000 attendees during the ceremony. Door prizes including restaurant vouchers, theater tickets and zoo passes also will be given away.

Holiday Village, free to the public every day, will feature Santa Claus in the gazebo on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Live entertainment will take place in the park’s large pavilion throughout the holiday season. Go to holidayvillagebrownsville.com for an entertainment schedule or to book a performance group.

Fritter the Elf on the Shelf is back this year from Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Eve. Children who find the hidden elf, identifiable by the miniature box of Krispy Kremes, will be entered to win prizes. Again, check the Holiday Village website for contest rules.

Hughston praised the city of Brownsville for making Holiday Village happen each year, characterizing the parks and recreation department’s assistance as “crucial to the process.”

“It’s a big project,” she said.

Hughston said organizers are also grateful for the storage space provided by the city at Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport, while admitting it would be nice to have a bit more room to build and store even more cottages.

Cottage sponsorships are for a period of five years, and a number of renewals are up in 2020. New sponsorships may be available if some choose not to renew. It’s cheaper to refurbish and rename an existing cottage rather than build a new one, Hughston noted.

“Were always being approached by people who want to sponsor a cottage, but we have only so much room,” Hughston said. “We’ll see who chooses to renew next year. I know we going to have at least one new build next year.”

sclark@brownsvilleherald.com

Holiday Village

Dean Porter Park, 501 E. Ringgold St.

Nov. 25-Jan. 1

Lighting Ceremony, 7 p.m., Nov. 25

holidayvillagebrownsville.com