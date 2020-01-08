$3 million in meth, heroin seized at Progreso bridge

Federal agents seized more than three million dollars in drugs at the Progreso International Bridge.

According to a news release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped a 25-year-old man driving a 1997 Ford F-150 pickup on Monday.

During a secondary inspection officers discovered 18 pounds of heroin and 131 pounds of methamphetamine.

Combined the 117 bundles of narcotics had a street value of $3,040,647.

The driver of the truck, who is a U.S. citizen, was arrested and turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle.