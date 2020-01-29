Microsoft researcher to visit RGV to talk about medical data - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Microsoft researcher to visit RGV to talk about medical data

Posted: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 10:07 am

BY NUBIA REYNA STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

Elad Yom-Tov, a senior principal researcher at Microsoft Research, will visit both the Edinburg and the Brownsville University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campuses on Friday to talk about the data generated when internet users search the web for information on their medical concerns.

He will be in Edinburg at 10:30 a.m. in ELABN 101 and in Brownsville at 2:30 p.m. in BSABH 1.102.

During his presentation he will mention how the data generated in the mentioned process have proven to be a fruitful source of medical research, especially in cases where most patient activity happens online, where internet data provides a more sensitive indicator than that attainable from traditional sources and where reports from people who suffer from significant reporting or association bias.

“I think that people will be most surprised to learn how much of our lives is reflected in our use of the internet, and the usefulness for medical research of the data that we generate in the process,” he said. “Most of us use the internet throughout our day, but few of us stop to think about what it says about us.”

Yom-Tov has published four books, over 150 papers and was awarded more than 20 patents. He said it

is important to inform people of their research so as a society they can have a discussion on the merits of such research.

“First, this is a new way of doing medical research that people may not be familiar with, and I hope people will find it interesting to see what’s possible in this area,” he said. “Perhaps they will have new ideas for research that we could work on together.”

UTRGV Professor William Strong, who invited Yom-Tov to do the presentation, said the mining of big data for new knowledge is the future of research. He said Yom-Tov is a world leader in mining and analyzing big data.

“As a senior researcher at Microsoft, he has unique access to data that are giving us insights to how people manage their own approaches to health and illness,” Strong said. “He has done fascinating research on heart attacks and anorexia and even curanderismo. I’ve worked with him on a couple of projects and was astounded because I used to deal in data points in the thousands and with him we were working with millions.”

The event is free and open to the public. For more information email Strong at william.strong@utrgv.edu.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 10:07 am.

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




