Mexico investigates 8 alleged extrajudicial killings - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Mexico investigates 8 alleged extrajudicial killings

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, September 14, 2019 10:30 am

Mexico investigates 8 alleged extrajudicial killings

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The governor of a Mexican state bordering Texas has suggested investigators reach out to the FBI for assistance in a case of eight alleged extrajudicial killings carried out by Tamaulipas police.

Gov. Francisco Cabeza de Vaca said Thursday via Twitter that the state prosecutor's office should seek help from international organizations. He says the police allegedly involved have been suspended.

The Nuevo Laredo Human Rights Committee, a local advocacy group, says it has collected statements from witnesses saying that police transported people to a home, made them dress in military fatigues, shot them and placed guns with their bodies to stage a shootout.

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says such extrajudicial killings will not be allowed and the police should be punished if found responsible.

Posted in on Saturday, September 14, 2019 10:30 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]