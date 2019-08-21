Mexican police find 75 migrants in Reynosa area safe house - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Mexican police find 75 migrants in Reynosa area safe house

Posted: Wednesday, August 21, 2019 12:37 pm

Mexican police find 75 migrants in Reynosa area safe house Associated Press |

(AP) — Mexican federal police have found 75 Central American migrants hidden at a safe house in a town near Reynosa.

The migrants included 26 minors. Most were from Honduras, with fewer numbers from Guatemala and El Salvador and two from Nicaragua.

Mexico's Public Safety Department said Tuesday that police acted on a tip from U.S. authorities.

Smugglers frequently use such houses to gather migrants, collect payment and wait for an appropriate time to cross the border.

The migrants discovered near Reynosa were turned over to Mexico's National Immigration Institute for possible deportation.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

