Mexican national sentenced to prison for child porn

Posted: Thursday, October 3, 2019 10:27 pm

Mexican national sentenced to prison for child porn By LAURA B. MARTINEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

A 34-year-old Mexican national has been sentenced to six years in federal prison after being convicted of being in possession of child pornography.

Gustavo Eduardo Diaz-Vasquez pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 2, 2018.

According to federal officials, the incident occurred on Feb. 10, 2018 as Diaz-Vasquez attempted to enter the United States, crossing at the Veterans Port of Entry in Brownsville.

When authorities conducted a search of Diaz-Vasquez’s cell phone, they found he had child pornography on his device, according to authorities.

A forensic analysis later found about 142 images and 346 videos of child pornography, according to authorities.

At his sentencing Thursday before U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr., Diaz-Vasquez was ordered to serve 72 months in prison, the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas stated in a press release.

In addition, Diaz-Vasquez was ordered to pay $9,000 in restitution to six known victims and will serve 10 years of supervised release following his completion of his prison term. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

At Thursday’s sentencing, the court read excerpts of several victim impact statements detailing how child pornography is not a victimless crime.

Diaz-Vasquez will remain in federal custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined soon.

lmartinez@brownsvilleherald.com

