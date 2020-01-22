Mexican health officials suspect coronavirus case in Reynosa

The Mexican government confirmed Wednesday there is a possible case of coronavirus in the state of Tamaulipas.

The Tamaulipas health secretary says a 57-year-old Reynosa man is being treated for symptoms of the virus.

“The man, who is a doctor at the Centro de Biologia Molecular in Reynosa, traveled to China in December to visit family and returned to Mexico in January. He first arrived in Mexico City,” according to a news release from Tamaulipas Health Secretary Gloria Molina Gambia.

On Monday the victim started getting sick and went to a government emergency facility to be checked.

Molina said after the man was examed, the health agency sent an international alert throughout Tamaulipas informing health officials of the suspected coronavirus case in Reynosa.

Molina said the patient is originally from China. She said they are communicating with his family to see if any of them have symptoms of the virus and that so far none of them have become ill.

The man remains in isolation at his home and continues to be tested. Tests are also being conducted on anyone he came into contact with since returning from China.

The latest test results are expected to be released tonight.

The virus has sickened hundreds in China and killed 17.

Chinese state media say the city of Wuhan is shutting down outbound flights and trains as the country battles the spread of the virus.

The official Xinhua News Agency said Thursday that the city also asked people not to leave Wuhan without specific reasons.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)