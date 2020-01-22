Mexican health officials suspect coronavirus case in Reynosa - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Mexican health officials suspect coronavirus case in Reynosa

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 22, 2020 1:30 pm

Mexican health officials suspect coronavirus case in Reynosa By Aurora Orozco, Staff writer Brownsville Herald

The Mexican government confirmed Wednesday there is a possible case of coronavirus in the state of Tamaulipas.

The Tamaulipas health secretary says a 57-year-old Reynosa man is being treated for symptoms of the virus.

“The man, who is a doctor at the Centro de Biologia Molecular in Reynosa, traveled to China in December to visit family and returned to Mexico in January. He first arrived in Mexico City,” according to a news release from Tamaulipas Health Secretary Gloria Molina Gambia.

On Monday the victim started getting sick and went to a government emergency facility to be checked.

Molina said after the man was examed, the health agency sent an international alert throughout Tamaulipas informing health officials of the suspected coronavirus case in Reynosa.

Molina said the patient is originally from China. She said they are communicating with his family to see if any of them have symptoms of the virus and that so far none of them have become ill.

The man remains in isolation at his home and continues to be tested. Tests are also being conducted on anyone he came into contact with since returning from China.

The latest test results are expected to be released tonight.

The virus has sickened hundreds in China and killed 17.

Chinese state media say the city of Wuhan is shutting down outbound flights and trains as the country battles the spread of the virus.

The official Xinhua News Agency said Thursday that the city also asked people not to leave Wuhan without specific reasons.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Posted in on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 1:30 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]