Men sentenced on child pornography charges

Two Brownsville men will be heading to federal prison following their convictions on child pornography charges in separate cases.

One of the men has also been ordered to pay over $250,000 in restitution to the known victims.

Donovan Lyle Herrera, 43, was sentenced to 121 months in prison Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera Jr., after he pleaded guilty on Feb. 6 to a charge of possession of child pornography.

Olvera also sentenced Arnoldo Villagomez, 68, to 120 months for distribution and possession convictions, respectively. These sentences will run concurrently for a total 10-year term of imprisonment. He was also ordered to pay $263,952.83 in restitution. He pleaded guilty to the charges Jan. 4, 2018.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas, authorities initiated an investigation of child pornography sharing which led them to an address belonging to Herrera.

On Nov. 15, 2018 authorities executed a search warrant at the home and seized a computer and other electronic devices. A forensic analysis resulted in the discovery of about 41 images and 81 videos of child pornography.

The USAO reported that in July 2016, authorities learned that an unknown Brownsville individual – later identified as Villagomez – was involved in distributing child pornography over the internet.

A federal investigation led authorities to Villagomez’s residence. Authorities executed a search warrant at the address and seized a computer and other electronic devices from the residence. A forensic analysis resulted in the discovery of over 5,000 images and 145 videos of child pornography.

Olvera also ordered both men to 10 years of supervised release following their completion of the prison terms. Both will have to comply with numerous requirements restricting their access to children and the internet. Herrera and Villagomez will also have to register as sex offenders.

The cases were investigated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations-Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ana C. Cano prosecuted the case.

lmartinez@brownsvilleherald.com