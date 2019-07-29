2 men caught with heroin, meth at Falfurrias checkpoint

McALLEN — Two men who attempted to smuggle heroin and meth made their respective initial appearance in federal court on drug charges Monday, court records show.

Jonathan Leon Williams and Zachary Tyler Williamson appeared before U.S. Magistrate Peter E. Ormsby in connection to their July 27 arrest at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Falfurrias.

Williams and Williamson, who were inside a GMC headed north, were referred for a secondary inspection after a Border Patrol agent at the checkpoint seemingly determined that Williamson, who was the driver, appeared nervous and showed “signs of deception,” according to court records.

During the secondary inspection, a K-9 unit was used to perform another search of the vehicle; subsequently, the K-9 alerted agents to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

During secondary inspection of the rear passenger area of the truck, agents found two speaker boxes that showed anomalies during X-ray inspection, the complaint indicated.

Inside the speakers, agents found 20 bundles of heroin that weighed almost 20 kilos and three bundles of methamphetamines that weighed about 2 kilos.

During an interview with the Drug Enforcement Administration and special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, Williamson admitted he “knowingly” transported narcotics he had acquired in the McAllen area.

Williams, Williamson’s passenger, was also interviewed by law enforcement officials.

During his interview, Williams claimed he was not aware of any narcotics, and that he was not present when Williamson received the speaker boxes that contained the narcotic bundles.

“Surveillance conducted by agents showed that Williams was present when the speaker boxes were obtained by Williamson and conducted countersurveillance with Williamson prior to departing for Falfurrias, Texas,” the document read.

During their respective hearings, each man heard the charges against them and requested appointed counsel.

The two men, who will remain in custody until they’re back before the court for their respective detention hearings, could face as many as 10 years in prison if convicted of the charges.

They are due back before Ormsby Aug. 1, court notes show.

