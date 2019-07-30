Medicare for all: Local organizations host health care forum

Our Revolution Texas Rio Grande Valley in partnership with several health institutions held a Health Care Justice Town Hall Saturday at the Brownsville Public Library Southmost Branch to talk about the importance of having Medicare available to every resident.

The purpose of the event was to have the community voice their concerns and struggles with lack of health, mental, vision and dental care.

“Nobody has given them a space to be able to voice these concerns in a real way that can be documented and presented to elected officials. This is the first of many conversations so we can start making some noise about this issue down here,” Amanda Elise Salas, Community Organizer, said. “They all have similar stories but I know they don’t know their neighbors are struggling with that, too.”

During the event, residents expressed their concerns and experiences when dealing with insurance companies or when loved ones died because they could not afford to pay for medical services. Their concerns ranged from their credit being ruined for a “crazy” amount of debt for a simple procedure at a hospital to having a loved one die and leave four children behind because she could not afford to pay for treatment.

“In this country, which you and I know it’s the wealthiest country on earth, people have to make choices every single day in order to save either their own lives or the lives of someone they care about,” Jose La Luz Health Care Justice Organizer with Debs Jones Douglas Institute said to the audience. “(We are) a movement of people demanding what is in fact a fundamental human right, because for us, health care is not a privilege, health care is not a commodity, health care is a fundamental human right.”

According to Louis Malfaro, a Health Care Justice Organizer with Debs Jones Douglass Institute, Texas has more people without health insurance than any other state in the country. Nearly 5 million Texans are without health insurance and about 60 percent of those are Latino residents, he said.

“It is particularly important to talk about the needs of the communities like Brownsville and the RGV because when people don’t have access to health care, they don’t go to the doctor, they don’t get the medicine they need, they don’t get the treatment they need and they die,” Malfaro said. “Many of these are working people who have jobs but their jobs offer no health benefits.”

Organizers of the event said every elected official from the Brownsville area was invited to the event via email, text message, Facebook message or phone call weeks in advance. Only City Commissioner Nurith Galonsky attended the event.

“The reason why our politicians are not here, is because they have health insurance, that’s why they’re not here; their needs are met,” Jeff Duvall, an attendee of the forum, said to the audience.

