Medical assistant nabs ‘Awesomeness’ nod

Carmen Garcia, a medical assistant at the Brownsville Kiddie Health Center, recently received the Consuela Certificate of Awesomeness for her impact in the community in positive ways through her service, strength, kindness, tenacity and love.

Consuela is a fashion and lifestyle brand founded in Austin, and the name is derived from the verb “consolar;” meaning to console, comfort or to uplift.

The organization’s “It’s not about the bag” program celebrates women who impact the world in positive ways through service, strength, kindness, tenacity and love. Through nominations, the organization recognizes women who are making a difference and reward them with Consuela goodies to remind them of all the good they bring to the world.

Dr. Carmen Rocco, who has been working with Garcia for approximately 18 years, nominated her to the program because she makes the lives of the families that go to the health center so much better.

“When I heard that they were looking for women that make life more beautiful and peaceful for other people, she came to mind,” Dr. Rocco said. “She basically is the person who speaks to the families’ first line. So, when someone calls and they need something and we can’t get to a phone, which is almost all the time, they go to her first and she takes care of problems that are both physical and emotional despite her own personal pains. So I was like, ‘I have to nominate her’.”

Garcia said she feels overwhelmed with the support of Dr. Rocco.

“I did not expect this at all, and I had no idea in the world that Dr. Rocco had done this,” she said. “And so when we were at the Christmas party she said that they had nominated me and that they are presenting me with a certificate.

“Dr. Rocco started telling me so I started crying because I couldn’t believe that anybody thought I did anything that made a difference. You do things without even thinking, and there’s always somebody who takes that into consideration and thinks that it is the right thing to do and made an impression in someone’s lives.”

Garcia said what she loves the most about her job is being able to see the kids grow from newborns all the way until they’re adults. She said families who go to the clinic have cried with her and confided their problems.

“Families tend to bond with you because of the fact that you’re there for so long that they’re able to speak to you,” she said. “A lot of them come when there’s issues at home or when there’s issues with the kids and not necessarily has to do with medical but emotional, so a lot of the times we just sit there and listen to them.

“Some people cry and say that they can’t talk to their families because they’ll judge them.”

In the email for nomination, Dr. Rocco described Garcia as someone who patiently listens to everyone’s pain and anguish and then proceeds to mobilize whatever and whomever she can to help each and every one of them.

Dr. Rocco described Garcia’s corner of the office as “Peace Corner.”

“Even the shelter directors call her on weekends and at any time of the day,” Dr. Rocco said. “This woman is an angel in disguise.”

