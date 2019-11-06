Medders, Schwartz win SPI City Council election

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — Ken Medders, Jr. and Kerry Schwartz defeated their opponents yesterday in a general election held for City Council Place 1 and Place 2.

Incumbent Medders ran against newcomer Brandy Buntin while incumbent Schwartz ran against Beverly Skloss.

A total of 826 votes were cast.

Medders received 527 votes and Buntin received 295.

“Good always prevails and we, the gente del valle, know what’s best for our Island,” Medders said in a phone interview after the results were announced. “We’re working for the betterment of the Island for everyone.”

Schwartz received 529 votes and Skloss received 286.

Schwartz, Buntin and Skloss could not be reached for comment after the returns came in last night.

Canvassing of the election results will be scheduled at a later time, tentatively between Nov. 8 and Nov. 16, according to South Padre Island Public Information Officer Nikki Soto.

ahernandez@valleystar.com