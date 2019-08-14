McAllen woman faces felony after child removed from locked vehicle

McALLEN — A woman here faces a state jail felony after she left her child in a locked car Monday afternoon, according to McAllen police officials.

Rosa Isela Garza, 38, faces a state jail felony in connection with her arrest Monday afternoon after police were called to a parking lot in the 3200 block of 10th Street after someone called to report a child was locked inside a vehicle.

McAllen police said officers responded to the call at about 4:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service in Brownsville, the high in McAllen on Monday between 4 and 4:30 p.m. was 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

The child, who is Garza’s 1-year old, was subsequently removed from the vehicle, transported to the hospital, treated and released.

McAllen police officials said Child Protective Services was called and referred questions about the child’s health to them.

Garza was charged with abandon/endanger child with intent to return, and as of Tuesday afternoon had posted a $1,500 bond, Hidalgo County jail officials said.

If convicted of the child endangerment charge, a state jail felony, Garza could face up to two years in jail and face a possible $10,000 fine.