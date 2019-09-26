McAllen police ID Brownsville man who shot himself before arrest - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

McAllen police ID Brownsville man who shot himself before arrest

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, September 26, 2019 7:30 pm

McAllen police ID Brownsville man who shot himself before arrest BY MARK REAGAN STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

McAllen police arrested at least one other man on charges of online solicitation of minor at an apartment complex where a Brownsville man shot and killed himself Wednesday afternoon as authorities tried to arrest him for soliciting a minor.

Eloy Antonio Cruz, a 25-year-old Brownsville resident, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the parking lot of the La Vista Apartments as police investigators and federal agents conducting an investigation of online sexual solicitation of a minor attempted to arrest him as he arrived to have sex with someone he thought was a minor, police have said.

A press release states that after police approached Cruz, the man ran back to his vehicle and tried to open its door before pulling out a handgun from a holster, firing two shots in the air and then once to the right side of his head.

The incident occurred a block away from McAllen High School.

Just days before, authorities arrested 29-year-old McAllen resident Ricardo Dario Ramos and charged him with online solicitation of a minor and unlawful carrying of a weapon at the La Vista Apartments.

“Said location is a real address with a vacant apartment and was predetermined specifically for this detail,” a probable cause affidavit for Ramos’ arrest states.

That document states that a McAllen detective with the department’s Sex Offender Registration Unit on Monday was working an undercover chat detail on the social media application, Whisper, using an undercover name of a “TX Gina” from McAllen.

The manner of Ramos’ arrest is similar to the attempted arrest of Cruz.

When Ramos arrived at the apartment complex, authorities approached him, briefly interviewed him and arrested him.

Unlike Cruz, Ramos complied.

He has since bonded out of jail.

The McAllen Police Department confirmed Thursday afternoon that it had been conducting an investigation into the solicitation of minors from Monday to Wednesday.

In addition to Ramos, police also arrested 24-year-old Palmhurst resident Daquan Lamout Powell and 26-year-old Houston resident Brennan Tuff Hales on charges of online solicitation of a minor.

Authorities declined to discuss the role of the La Vista Apartments in the operation.

mreagan@themonitor.com

Posted in on Thursday, September 26, 2019 7:30 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]