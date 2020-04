H-E-B announced in a Wednesday news release that an employee at one of its McAllen stores has tested positive for COVID-19.

The grocery chain said the employee, who was last in the store on April 3, worked at the N. 10th and Fern location.

“All Partners at the location have been notified and the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then and we continue to enforce proper social distancing practices,” the news release stated.