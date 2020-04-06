Mayor: Officials to discuss use of face masks at city meeting

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez said the Brownsville City Commission will address the use of face masks at Tuesday’s City Commission.

Mendez made the comments on his Facebook Page Monday morning.

He writes “The City commission will be addressing the use of face masks at tomorrow’s meeting. In the meantime, I highly recommend that you wear a facemask or some other type of protective covering when in a public setting.”

The city meeting begins at 5 p.m. via Zoom conference.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended everyone wear face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain such as grocery stores and pharamacies.

Several cities in the Rio Grande Valley have already made it mandatory residents wear face masks when in public including the cities of Edinburg, Mission, Elsa and Palmview.

As of Sunday, there have been 87 cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County, 99 in Hidalgo County, seven in Starr County and five cases in Willacy County with one fatality linked to the virus.