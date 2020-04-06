Mayor: Officials to discuss use of face masks at city meeting - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Mayor: Officials to discuss use of face masks at city meeting

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, April 6, 2020 10:00 am

Mayor: Officials to discuss use of face masks at city meeting By LAURA B. MARTINEZ Staff Wrtier Brownsville Herald

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez said the Brownsville City Commission will address the use of face masks at Tuesday’s City Commission.

Mendez made the comments on his Facebook Page Monday morning.

He writes “The City commission will be addressing the use of face masks at tomorrow’s meeting. In the meantime, I highly recommend that you wear a facemask or some other type of protective covering when in a public setting.”

The city meeting begins at 5 p.m. via Zoom conference.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended everyone wear face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain such as grocery stores and pharamacies.

Several cities in the Rio Grande Valley have already made it mandatory residents wear face masks when in public including the cities of Edinburg, Mission, Elsa and Palmview.

As of Sunday, there have been 87 cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County, 99 in Hidalgo County, seven in Starr County and five cases in Willacy County with one fatality linked to the virus.

Posted in on Monday, April 6, 2020 10:00 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]