May primary runoff election and others postponed

Posted: Tuesday, March 24, 2020 8:30 pm

May primary runoff election and others postponed BY ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Cameron County officials met on Tuesday morning to clarify Monday's shelter in place order, discuss essential agenda items, and update officials on May’s general and runoff elections.

Elections Administrator Remi Garza told the Commissioner’s Court that local elections scheduled for the month of May have been postponed due to ongoing efforts to address public health concerns as the Coronavirus spreads.

Garza said local elections scheduled to be held on May 2 have been postponed to the Nov. 3 general election in accordance with a proclamation issued by Gov. Greg Abbott last week.

On Friday, Abbott postponed the May 26 primary runoff elections to July 14, with early voting set to begin on July 6, according to Garza.

As of Tuesday, no Cameron County elections scheduled past the month of May have been postponed, Garza confirmed in a phone call.

The proclamation issued by Abbott strongly encouraged political subdivisions to postpone their own elections. A statement published on the governor’s website explained that only these individual subdivisions have the ability to postpone elections, and urged them to do so.

"Right now, the state's focus is responding to COVID-19 — including social distancing and avoiding large gatherings. By delaying this election, our local election officials can assist in that effort,” wrote Abbott in the statement.

Garza told the court that nine of the 10 local entities scheduled to hold elections on May 2 have postponed, and that one other was currently in discussions regarding the May 2 election.

The court voted to approve a measure that would prevent the county from making its voting machines available to entities wanting to lease them, but noted that similar equipment would still be available through other providers.

Members of the court also addressed Monday's shelter in place order, set to go into effect on Wednesday night at 12:01 a.m.

County Commissioner Pct. 2 Joey Lopez urged the public to make sure there’s enough food for everyone in the county. “Be neighborly, please,” he reminded county residents, noting that the line outside of H-E-B grocery stores was longer than he’d seen recently.

County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. explained that the purpose of the order is to curb the spread of the virus and needs to be taken seriously. “There is no cure, there is no medical treatment. The only thing that’s going to stop or slow this down is social distancing,” he said.

Treviño urged the public to stay at home and don’t leave unless necessary. “We don’t want everybody thinking everything is normal,” he told the court. The judge said the commission was working on translating the seven-page order into Spanish.

The court noted that they don’t want the order to cause panic. “We are a week behind,” Treviño said, explaining that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is skyrocketing nationwide, and that residents need to do their part to keep vulnerable community members safe.

Commissioners asked the public to be aware of where they’re getting information — to confirm that any reports are citing verified county and government websites. Residents are encouraged to call the county hotline, at (956) 247-3650, with concerns.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com

