Matamoros migrant transfer suspended to convention center

MATAMOROS - Although the Mundo Nuevo Event Center was one of the options to move migrants who are on the new bridge to protect them from an approaching cold front, authorities decided not to use it due to the activities carried out by the Autumn Festival.

"It was determined that no event scheduled at the Mundo Nuevo Convention Center will be canceled," City Council secretary Federico Fernández Morales said at a press conference. "And in case the migrants agree to be transferred to a shelter, the sports engine Ing. Eduardo Chávez will be enabled."

“We made an assessment of the situation that occurs with migrants located in the vicinity of the new international bridge, determining that the convention center will continue open for the realization of previously authorized events,” said Fernández Morales.

The official said that another problem is that migrants refuse to be transferred, arguing that they will lose their place in the process they are doing in the United States.

He also said that food is provided by the National Institute of Migration and some institutions in the United States, mainly Brownsville, who said they find it difficult to bring food to the convention center.

In that sense, Fernández Morales said that in the agreement made with Mayor Mario López Hernández it was established that if migrants refuse to withdraw from the New Bridge, there is no need to cancel the events at the convention center.

The secretary of the City Council also referred to the criticisms that some citizens unduly make in the sense that the municipal government of Matamoros is allocating resources to migrants.

“And I want to express this categorically, it is a falsehood, the only thing the municipality has invested in is a shower for the hygiene of migrants, and this, trying to avoid any disease that could become an epidemic where they could be affected themselves Matamorenses, ”said Fernández Morales.

He reiterated that for the municipal government of Matamoros and for Mayor López Hernández it will always be a priority to meet the needs of Matamoros families