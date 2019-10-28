Market Square awarded for best public improvement

The Brownsville Market Square was selected winner for the Texas Downtown Association People’s Choice Award for Best Public Improvement.

The Texas Downtown Association is a statewide, independent nonprofit organization that represents cities and towns of all sizes, economic development corporations, chambers of commerce, small businesses, nonprofits and individuals from across Texas.

The People’s Choice Award winners are those who receive the most likes in a social media contest by the association. Market Square received not only the most votes in the Best Public Improvement category but it received the most votes overall.

“It’s important for our community to preserve and be proud of our historic downtown, because it speaks to our city’s history and downtown Brownsville is very different than any other part of town and it’s unique, so you’ll never see our downtown in any other city,” Miriam Suarez, Downtown District manager said. “We have such a rich, historic fabric with all of our historic buildings and our commercial history and just the development of our city so we need to be really proud of where we come from and where we live.”

The winners for the People’s Choice Award and finalists for the President’s Awards will be recognized at the Awards Gala Wednesday in Austin, which will be held in conjunction with the Texas Downtown Conference.

Brownsville is a finalist for the President’s Awards in the category of “Best Public Improvement for a City over 50,000.” These awards are selected by judges who are experts in marketing, renovation, preservation and Texas communities. The program was developed by the Texas Downtown Association in 1986 as a way to recognize outstanding projects, places and people that contribute to downtowns across the state.

“I would invite the community to visit downtown more regularly and really support our local downtown businesses, as you know, we are seeing a resurgence in our downtown area and we are receiving interest in not only investment, as in purchasing property, but as in new businesses wanting to relocate downtown,” Suarez said.

Mayor Trey Mendez said the award means other people across the state have taken notice of the rich culture and history Brownsville has. He added the kind of charm Brownsville has is something that can’t be recreated.

“ It shows that other people across the state have taken notice on the rich culture and history that we have here in Brownsville and it’s nice to know that other people can appreciate it as well as us and we’re very fortunate to have what we have,” he said. “The kind of charm that Brownsville has is something that you can’t recreate and people want to be a part of that, and they want to be where the culture, and the tradition, and the history is and if you look at other cities across the state, and across the country, the ones that tend to draw the most tourists are the ones that have a rich history in renovated buildings and a nice downtown.

“We are fortunate to have the buildings but we haven’t had the investment, so we’re looking to draw as much of that investment as possible and it benefits people to do it downtown because the building is already there and it’s not anything you can rebuild the same way” Mendez said.

