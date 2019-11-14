Mana set to play in Edinburg

The popular Mexican rock group Maná will make their return to the Rio Grande Valley Thursday evening, playing at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg as part of their “Rayando El Sol” tour.

Sergio Vallín, the band’s guitarist, described their concerts as a party and hopes to provide an incredible time for everyone in the Edinburg audience.

The internationally popular and award-winning group formed in 1986 and consists of Vallín, Fher Olvera, Alex González and Juan Calleros.

They have nine albums to their name and currently on their ninth tour.

For this tour, Vallín said the band will have three giant stages and include various surprises in which they try to integrate themselves more with the audience.

He added that they tried to have a balanced set list with songs from all of their albums that span more than 30 years to give fans an opportunity to hear their favorite songs.

“The idea is to play songs from all our albums, for people to have a good time — that they sing, yell, dance, whatever they feel,” he said.

Prepping for their tours, he noted, takes months of work with their production team.

“Before taking off for a tour, there are a lot of aspects that we have to look at, especially in taking the sound equipment, light equipment so that everyone will see us and hear us in the best way possible,” Vallín said.

The tour is named after one of their biggest hits off their second studio album. Vallín explained it was the song’s resonance with their fans, and the fact that it was so emblematic, as the reason they chose to name their tour after it.

“We have a special affection for that song so what better than to call name the tour after it?” he said.

After decades of performing together, Vallín said their respect and familial love for one another is what keeps them together.

“We love what we do, what love being on stage and recording albums,” he said. “I think the base is the respect but also we try to have a good sense of humor so have a lot of fun on tours.”

“We have fun in everything we do,” he added. “We’re good friends ... everyone has their own way of thinking and feeling but when it has to do with the band, we all are on the same side in doing what’s best for the band.”

The band will take the stage at the Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday at 8 p.m.

