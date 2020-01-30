Man who killed sheriff’s dispatcher sent away for 20 years - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Man who killed sheriff’s dispatcher sent away for 20 years

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, January 30, 2020 8:00 pm

Man who killed sheriff’s dispatcher sent away for 20 years BY MARK REAGAN STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

EDINBURG — Mary Coronado has a dream that will never come true.

“If I had one more wish, it would be to hold my daughter one more time,” a grief-stricken Mary said while sobbing during a victim impact statement Thursday.

Instead, she lives a nightmare because 31-year-old Orlando Zuniga Rodriguez chose to use alcohol and drugs before getting behind the wheel on Dec. 9, 2018, and killing her daughter, 29-year-old Sandra Coronado, who was on her way to work as a dispatcher at the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Mary wept as she told Zuniga Rodriguez that Dec. 9 is her youngest daughter’s birthday and Dec. 10 is her birthday, days of joy that still remain dark as a reminder of the day Sandra died.

Zuniga Rodriguez entered a guilty plea Monday to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle for Sandra’s death and received a 20-year prison sentence, the maximum term possible, Thursday morning, in front of a courtroom packed with Sandra’s relatives and friends.

Sandra died after Zuniga Rodriguez crashed his Chevrolet Avalanche into her Buick Encore SUV, pushing that vehicle against a concrete barrier near the 4900 block of Expressway 281.

Then he fled the scene.

Authorities arrested him in the 300 block of East Owassa Road, detailing in reports how he smelled of alcohol and marijuana and displayed bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

Investigators later determined he was also under the influence of cocaine.

As Mary spoke to Zuniga Rodriguez, he held his head low and appeared to show little emotion.

Mary became overcome with grief during the impact statements, and a man standing next to her read her statement on her behalf.

He told him how Sandra was a young woman with big dreams who was looking to start a family.

But those aspirations were cut short because he chose to party all night and get behind a wheel, he said, reading from Mary’s statement.

“No amount of years can take back what you took from us,” he said.

After finishing, Sandra’s family and friends silently filtered out of the courtroom.

State District Judge Marla Cuellar granted Zuniga Rodriguez a brief few moments to say goodbye to his family after they left — an opportunity Mary will never have again.

mreagan@themonitor.com

Posted in on Thursday, January 30, 2020 8:00 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]