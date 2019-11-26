Man sues after crash with CBP vehicle

A Harlingen man initiated a lawsuit against the United States after a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer drove an SUV through a red light and crashed into his vehicle, according to court records.

Frank Christopher filed a formal complaint at a federal court in Brownsville on Friday in which he alleges that the CBP officer’s negligence caused him personal injury and that the U.S. is liable because the officer was “acting within the scope of their employment”.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on April 9 while Officer Julio M. Rodriguez was operating a 2009 Silver Chevrolet Suburban, traveling north on a frontage road in the center lane.

Rodriguez allegedly failed to stop at a red light, crashing into Christopher’s vehicle. The Suburban he was operating belonged to the agency.

The complaint alleges that Rodriguez “failed to pay attention, failed to keep a proper lookout, failed to operate the vehicle in a reasonably attentive manner, disregarded a traffic signal, drove at an excessive and dangerous speed, failed to avoid the accident, failed to control his speed and failed to timely apply his brakes.”

Christopher is seeking $100,000 damages to cover past and future medical expenses, property damage, physical pain and mental anguish, lost earnings, disfigurement, impairment, and physical pain and suffering, according to the document.

Additionally, Christopher has requested a trial by jury.

