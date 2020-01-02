Man stabbed to death in Edinburg - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Man stabbed to death in Edinburg

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, January 2, 2020 9:30 am

Man stabbed to death in Edinburg STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

EDINBURG — Police here are investigating a stabbing that claimed a man’s life on New year’s Day.

According to a media release, the Edinburg Police Department received a call at about 7:26 a.m. Tuesday in regard to a stabbing at the Lantana apartment complex, 1200 N. 1st Ave.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with multiple stab wounds, the release stated.

He was transported to a hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation suggested the incident was isolated and not a threat to the public, the release stated.

An autopsy report has been ordered.

The Edinburg Police Department asks the public to report any information regarding the incident to (956) 289-7700 or (956) 383-TIPS.

Posted in on Thursday, January 2, 2020 9:30 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]