Man stabbed to death in Edinburg

EDINBURG — Police here are investigating a stabbing that claimed a man’s life on New year’s Day.

According to a media release, the Edinburg Police Department received a call at about 7:26 a.m. Tuesday in regard to a stabbing at the Lantana apartment complex, 1200 N. 1st Ave.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with multiple stab wounds, the release stated.

He was transported to a hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation suggested the incident was isolated and not a threat to the public, the release stated.

An autopsy report has been ordered.

The Edinburg Police Department asks the public to report any information regarding the incident to (956) 289-7700 or (956) 383-TIPS.