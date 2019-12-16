Man sentenced to 60 years in sexual abuse of girl - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Man sentenced to 60 years in sexual abuse of girl

Posted: Monday, December 16, 2019 8:30 pm

Man sentenced to 60 years in sexual abuse of girl By LAURA B. MARTINEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after being found guilty on charges he sexually abuse a girl for several years.

Last week, a jury in the 197 th state District Court in Brownsville found Luis Fernando Puente guilty of one count of continuous sexual assault of a child and four counts of possession of child pornography.

In January, Puente turned himself into Brownsville police and admitted showing pornography to, and repeatedly molesting, an adolescent girl over a four-year time span in different counties.

An inspection of his phone by Brownsville police and Texas Department of Public Safety’s Ranger Division also turned up several pornographic images of the girl, resulting in the additional counts.

Judge Adolfo Cordova sentenced Puente to the 60 years on count one of continuous sexual assault of a child. He was sentenced to 10 years on each of four counts of possession of child pornography. He will serve the sentences concurrently, day for day, with no possibility of parole.

“I want to thank this jury, and those that have served before them, for recognizing that child abuse is a serious problem and among the most heinous of crimes in our communities,” said Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz. “While the Child Abuse Unit works hard to prepare and present the state’s case against these individuals, it’s a jury of our peers that makes the tough decision to find the defendant guilty or not guilty.”

