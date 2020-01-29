Man sentenced to prison in Facebook child pornography case

A Brownsville man charged with possession of child pornography was sentenced to over six years in prison in federal court this week.

Pedro Angel Garcia, 25, was sentenced to 78 months in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons by U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera, Jr. on Wednesday. The man will serve a 35-year term of supervised release following the completion of his sentence.

Garcia was offered a plea deal by government prosecutors in which he pleaded guilty to counts one, two, and three of an eight-count indictment filed on Aug. 7, 2018.

The document charged Garcia with the receipt, distribution, and possession of child pornography. Counts four through seven, which were dismissed, charged Garcia with the transfer of obscene material to several 16-year-old females.

The indictment’s eighth count was also dismissed and charged Garcia with the sexual exploitation of a child by allegedly coercing one of the female minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions.

According to a criminal complaint, members of the Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Investigation Task Force were referred to an unknown suspect using Facebook to receive and distribute child pornography by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Oct. 24, 2018.

On April 1, 2018, members of the task force received a Facebook search warrant return from Facebook that led agents to Pedro Garcia at an address in Brownsville, according to the complaint.

The document stated that Garcia admitted to receiving and distributing images of child pornography to two minor female children on July 20, 2018.

Garcia was detained without bond following a hearing on July 26, 2018, according to court records.

