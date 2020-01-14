Man receives life sentence in drug smuggling ring

A 64-year-old Brownsville man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for his involvement in a drug distribution ring. The man was arrested in August alongside a co-defendant after federal agents intercepted a package of marijuana dropped off at a local UPS store, officials said.

Roberto Rosales, Jr. was charged with four counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine in an initial indictment handed down by a grand jury on Aug. 21.

He pleaded guilty on Feb. 21, 2019.

At sentencing on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez, Jr. stated that even after serving prior prison sentences, Rosales re-offended and continued to sell narcotics.

The judge also stated that Rosales is a danger to society - that his large quantity narcotics sales indicated dangerous sources in Mexico, and that he saw no chance of rehabilitation, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas or USAO.

According to the USAO statement, Rosales admitted at the time of his plea that he spent over two years coordinating with individuals in Mexico to pick up methamphetamine smuggled through U.S. ports of entry.

The man’s Brownsville residence served as a staging area for shipping methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana via FedEx, UPS, and the U.S. Postal Service. He would drop of the parcels and ship the packages to multiple locations in the U.S. and the Virgin Islands, according to the statement.

Two co-defendants, Sarahi Hernandez, 22, and Mariella Ramirez, 25, were recruited by Rosales to assist with the sales. They were previously sentenced to 87 and 60 months, respectively.

Additionally, Rosales would sell methamphetamine and narcotics to individuals for distribution throughout the Rio Grande Valley and Corpus Christi, according to the release.

The office also stated that authorities executed a search warrant at Rosales’ residence, where they seized more than four kilograms of methamphetamine, one kilogram of heroin, 30 kilograms of marijuana, and pills including Xanax and Ecstasy.

A criminal complaint filed Aug. 7 stated that Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents in Brownsville observed Rosales drop off a package at a local UPS store after leaving his residence in a Chevy Tahoe.

Authorities obtained consent from employees to search the package and received a positive alert on the presence of narcotics from a K-9.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya, III granted a search warrant. Agents found 1.92 kilograms of suspected marijuana inside, according to an affidavit.

Using collected evidence, DEA agents were granted a search warrant for Rosales’ residence. Inside, they identified Hernandez and an elderly female.

Agents also noted that the residence was filled with shipping materials indicating a “complex shipping operation,” according to the USAO.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com