Man receives $277,250 judgment against Communities in Schools

A Cameron County man has won a $277,250 judgment against the Communities in Schools dropout prevention program for age and gender discrimination and lost wages.

A jury in the 107th state District Court reached a unanimous verdict Sept. 13 in the case of Juan Ramiro Perez, awarding him $120,000 in compensatory damages, $52,250 in back pay and $105,000 in future pay, Brownsville attorney John Shergold represented Perez in the case, which was decided by a jury of 12.

Attorneys for Communities in Schools did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment about the case.

Testimony showed that Perez had been employed as a site coordinator for CIS for 10 years without incident when Eva Perez was appointed executive director of the organization. At the time Juan Perez was earning $31,000 per year despite the fact younger and less qualified site coordinators with less experience were making approximately the same or less.

After Eva Perez became executive director Juan Perez was reprimanded twice, in May and August 2017 and was terminated on Feb. 26, 2018

Communities in Schools is a national organization that works with public and charter schools to build relationships that empower at-risk students to stay and perform well in school and in life.

Locally, the organization has contracts with public school districts in Brownsville, Los Fresnos and San Benito.

“Also, out of 29 site coordinators only two including plaintiff were male. Plaintiff’s salary had not increased in 10 years by any significant proportion in comparison to younger female employees. … Furthermore, the management for defendant consists of four females without any male representation,” the lawsuit states.

“Plaintiff had the qualifications to be in upper management. However, he was not considered due to age and gender. Mr. Milton Herrera, the only other male who is in his 50s has also been discriminated against based on his gender and age. In fact, he was demoted from a supervisory position and replaced by Ms. Irma Fernandez-Garcia, who is female and substantially younger and less qualified,” the lawsuit contends.

The lawsuit says that on Nov. 10, 2017 Juan Perez filed complaints with the Texas Workforce Commission Civil Rights Division and with CIS alleging discrimination.

“On Feb.7, 2018 plaintiff received a false and pretextual reprimand in the form of ‘Substandard Work Performance’ from his supervisor Irma Fernandez who directly reports to Executive Director Eva Perez.” Juan Perez was terminated Feb. 28, 2018.

“Plaintiff was terminated 89 days from the date on Nov. 10, 2017 where he opposed workforce discrimination. … Defendant terminated plaintiff without a legitimate non-discriminatory reason based upon retaliation for opposing workplace discrimination and because of plaintiffs age (65) and gender (male,)” the lawsuit concludes.

