Man pleads not guilty to conspiracy charge

Posted: Saturday, December 28, 2019 3:00 pm

Man pleads not guilty to conspiracy charge BY ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

A man authorities say was found in possession of over $183,000 in cash laundered for the sale of narcotics was arraigned in federal court in Brownsville.

Pedro Antonio Gomez was charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and money laundering from the sale of narcotics.

He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya III for an arraignment hearing on Friday. Gomez entered a plea of not guilty and waived the reading of his indictment, setting the case to go to trial in February if he is not offered a plea agreement by federal prosecutors.

According to a criminal complaint filed in November, Gomez was the subject of a controlled delivery organized by the DEA in Brownsville last year in which he was supposed to receive $60,000 in cash related to the sale of narcotics.

Court records stated that on May 13, 2019, the Fort Bend Sheriff’s Department seized $183,610 from Gomez during a traffic stop. The cash was concealed inside a backpack in his vehicle, records state.

Roughly one week later, DEA agents interviewed Gomez regarding the cash seizures. The man informed agents that he collected the funds for further distribution for members of a transnational criminal organization, the complaint states.

In August, Brownsville police officers arrested a man named Heriberto Casanova Jr. for possession of 10 kilograms of cocaine, which they discovered during a traffic stop, according to Gomez’s criminal complain.

Two months later, Casanova identified Gomez as the owner of the cocaine in a lineup set up by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brownsville, the complaint states.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com

