Man pleads guilty to smuggling and laundering charges

A man accused of orchestrating a human smuggling and money laundering operation that grossed nearly $923,000 over the course of two years pleaded guilty to charges in federal court in Brownsville.

Ismael De Jesus-Flores, of Brownsville, appeared before U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez, Jr. and pleaded guilty to counts 1 and 4 of an 18-count superseding indictment filed on April 18, 2019.

The first count charged De Jesus-Flores with conspiracy to transport certain aliens within the United States and carries a sentence of up to 10 years in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons and up to a $250,000 fine.

The fourth count, charging the man with conspiracy to commit money laundering, carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison with up to a $500,000 fine, or a money judgment of up to two times the value of the instruments or funds involved.

On Monday, Rodriguez specified that De Jesus-Flores will face a personal money judgment of $600,000. He is set to be sentenced on June 9.

According to a fact summary sheet contained in the plea agreement packet, Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) agents began an investigation into the transporting and harboring activities of De Jesus-Flores, also known as “Mago”.

The document stated that agents had received information that De Jesus-Flores was again engaged in the smuggling of undocumented aliens, including the recruiting of individuals to transport undocumented persons to areas near the immigration checkpoints for drop-off, then pick-up North of the checkpoints.

The various cited incidents that lead to De Jesus-Flores’ 2017 arrest included apprehensions of brush guides and groups of undocumented persons throughout 2016 and 2017, as well as an eventual search of a home on the 100 block of Dawley Street in Brownsville in which agents seized numerous cell phones and questioned four co-defendants.

De-Jesus Flores told agents he began smuggling undocumented persons in mid-2015, initially working for another by guiding the individuals around the immigration checkpoints, according to the document.

The document specified that families would make payments via wire transfers to De Jesus-Flores and his wife, his step-daughter, his step-daughter’s husband, and fourth co-defendant, who is a friend.

